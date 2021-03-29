Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,583 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Castellan Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 596,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

