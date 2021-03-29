Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $55.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $252.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.