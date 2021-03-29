Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 18,654 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,004,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,245,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 255,711 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $55.96 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.