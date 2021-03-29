Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 515 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $74.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $75.80.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

