Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 839,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $58.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

