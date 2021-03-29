Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Target by 64.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 117,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $199.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.