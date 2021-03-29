Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,846,000 after acquiring an additional 201,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,959,000 after acquiring an additional 45,570 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.36.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $235.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average of $207.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.