Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 514,734 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of VEREIT worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

NYSE:VER opened at $38.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

