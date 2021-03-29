Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 23,750 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 410.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Netflix were worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $504.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.51 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.62.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

