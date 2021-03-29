Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 61,226 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 260.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $147.80 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $148.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

