Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 4,358.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,222 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 263,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 555,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,795,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,211,000 after buying an additional 193,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $45.99.

