Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 228.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,469 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,981,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $236,883,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $185.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.17 and its 200 day moving average is $158.91. The firm has a market cap of $336.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

