Cetera Investment Advisers Has $14.39 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,461,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $214.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

