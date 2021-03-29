Cetera Investment Advisers Has $19.19 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 280.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walmart were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $59,407,889.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $134.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $379.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.94 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

