Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1,100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $110,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,188,000 after buying an additional 669,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $206.47 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $121.77 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

