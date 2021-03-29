Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 242,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $132.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

