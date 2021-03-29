ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $22.21

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $21.56. ChampionX shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 5,123 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ChampionX by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ChampionX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

