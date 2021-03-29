Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,068 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $58,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.