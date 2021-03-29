Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 93,337 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,337 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Highwoods Properties worth $57,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

