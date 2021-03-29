Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,090 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $63,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

COR opened at $121.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.37. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

