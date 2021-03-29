Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of The New York Times worth $59,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The New York Times by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,105,000 after buying an additional 556,128 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in The New York Times by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after buying an additional 513,250 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The New York Times by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,720,000 after buying an additional 380,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The New York Times by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after buying an additional 365,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The New York Times by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 452,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,347,000 after buying an additional 336,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $48.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

