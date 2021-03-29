Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of The J. M. Smucker worth $65,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $128.50 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

