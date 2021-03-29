Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

