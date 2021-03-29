China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 74.8% in March

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.28. 23,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.