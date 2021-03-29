Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CD) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 29th

Chindata Group’s (NASDAQ:CD) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 29th. Chindata Group had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CD. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of CD opened at $16.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

