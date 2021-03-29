Chromia Achieves Market Capitalization of $168.96 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $168.96 million and approximately $107.81 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.46 or 0.00628695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

