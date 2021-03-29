Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Walmart by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,702,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $245,483,000 after purchasing an additional 428,692 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Walmart by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $59,407,889.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,438,848.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.44. 265,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400,281. The stock has a market cap of $381.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.94 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.