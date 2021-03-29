Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.95. 218,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,728,290. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of -581.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.