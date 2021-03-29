Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 120,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 384,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.96. 22,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,763. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.02 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

