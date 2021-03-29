Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

GOOGL traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,018.72. 29,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,063.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,777.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,075.08 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

