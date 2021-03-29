Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.36. 154,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,548,252. The company has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

