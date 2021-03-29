Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New $754,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,084,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.