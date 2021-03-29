Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

AVGO traded down $11.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $471.02. 35,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $219.68 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,998 shares of company stock worth $12,735,672. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

