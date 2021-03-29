Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.04 Million

Brokerages expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to announce $493.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.29 million to $610.98 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $472.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 147.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 79,091 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. 1,234,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

