Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $13.00. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 11.48%.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

