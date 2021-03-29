Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.57 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

