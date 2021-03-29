Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,875 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Green Plains worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Green Plains by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth $868,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $966.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

