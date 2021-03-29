Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 54.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 775.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 68,384 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

