Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 214.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 229,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $664,246.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,274 shares of company stock worth $7,316,187.

Shares of ORIC opened at $23.75 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

