Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,359 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 242.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

