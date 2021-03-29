Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,005 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 250.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FB Financial by 130.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 583,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 494.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 243,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,717.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,025,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 185,859 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $46.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

In other news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

