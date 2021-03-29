CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a growth of 317.2% from the February 28th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

CK Asset stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Get CK Asset alerts:

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.