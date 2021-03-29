CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,534 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 245.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 1,299,933 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 390,143 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 749.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 332,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

