Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 94,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4,989.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

