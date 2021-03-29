Colony Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $10,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,523,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

