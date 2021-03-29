Colony Group LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after buying an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Cigna by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 758,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,842,000 after buying an additional 435,956 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Shares of CI opened at $243.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day moving average of $202.99. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,371 shares of company stock valued at $35,980,550. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.