Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

PAG stock opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.