Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

