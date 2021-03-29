Colony Group LLC Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $116.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.42.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

