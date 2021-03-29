Colony Group LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.50. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

